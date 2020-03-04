|
|
Nancy Claire Winkler, 84, of Norristown and formerly of Fountain Hill, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, March 3, 2020 while in the care of Suburban Woods Nursing Home surrounded by her loving family. Born in Wassergass, she was the daughter of the late Jesse and Isabella Laubach. She was employed as an Administrative Assistant, a Re-finishing Specialist for JG Furniture and most recently she worked for Frank’s Nursery and Crafts. Survivors: She will be lovingly remembered by her daughter Lora Gunn of Plymouth Meeting; siblings Jeanette Blackwood, Ruth Lehr and Roy Laubach; 4 loving grandchildren Thomas, Rachelle, Cristina and Jewel and 5 great grandchildren Thomas III, Eric Jr., Ryleigh, Charleigh and Cameron. Services: A Funeral Service will be held at 11 A.M. on Friday, March 6, 2020 at the Moore, Snear & Ruggiero Funeral Home, 300 Fayette St, Conshohocken, PA 19428 where the family will receive relatives and friends from 10 A.M. until time of the service. Burial will follow at Blue Church Cemetery, Coopersburg. Nancy’s arrangements have been entrusted to the Cantelmi Funeral Home, 1311 Broadway, Fountain Hill, PA 18015. A memory tribute may be placed at www.cantelmifuneralhome.com.
Published in The Times Herald on Mar. 5, 2020