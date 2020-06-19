Nancy Jane Hoff Rittenhouse
Nancy Jane Hoff Rittenhouse of Lansdale passed away peacefully at home on June 17th, 2020. Born March 8th, 1932 to the late William and Elsie Duliah. She spent her life in the Norristown area. She was a life member of the Lower Providence Fire Company Ladies Auxiliary. She also served for many years as an Elder and Secretary at Port Kennedy Presbyterian Church as well as President of the Ladies Aide Society. She is survived by her husband of 49 years, James A. Rittenhouse and her children, son Jim and wife Kathy of Charlottsville VA, son Glen and wife Debbie of Pottstown PA, daughter Dona of Harpers Ferry W. VA, son Tim and wife Anne of Linden VA, daughter Lori of Norristown PA, son Micheal of Gilbertsville PA, and daughter Jessica and husband Ben of West Liberty KY. She is also survived by her stepchildren Jimmy, Janice and Jeff. Nancy is also survived by her 32 Grandchildren, 30 Great Grandchildren, and 3 Great Great Grandchildren. She is also survived by her brother William of Jeffersonville and her sister Dona of Baton Rouge LA, and a host of niece and nephews. Funeral Services will be held privately at Port Kennedy Presbyterian Church. Interment will follow at Port Kennedy Presbyterian Church Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Port Kennedy Presbyterian Church General Fund. Arrangements entrusted to Szpindor-Meyers Funeral Home Condolences may be made by visiting www.meyersfh.com

Published in The Times Herald from Jun. 19 to Jun. 20, 2020.
