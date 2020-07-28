1/1
Nancy Theresa Wineman
Nancy Theresa Wineman, 95, passed away on Thursday, July 16, 2020, in Mason City, IA. Nancy was born on Jan 20, 1925, the daughter of Benjamin and Philomena (Rose) Catagnus, of Norristown, PA. Nancy married Elmer Wineman in August 1946 in Norristown, PA. Those left to cherish memories of Nancy are her five children, Cheryl Voigt, Kathleen (Dick) Snell, Joni Klein, Denise Ward, Richard (Janet) Wineman; 7 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren, two great-great grandsons, siblings, Frank (Millie), Charles (Dorthea), Gene (Jean), James (Sydney), Richard (Patty), Robert, and Arlene; and many nieces and nephews. Nancy is preceded in death by her husband, Elmer; her parents; siblings, Phillip, Gerald, Johnny, Mary, and Benjamin.

Published in The Times Herald from Jul. 28 to Jul. 29, 2020.
