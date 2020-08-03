Nancy U. Stremic of Haymarket, Virginia, formerly of Norristown, Pennsylvania, passed away peacefully at home on July 28, 2020. Nancy was born December 22, 1934 in Reading, PA. She was the daughter of the late Joseph and Dorothy Ughes. She grew up in Norristown, PA. Nancy graduated from Norristown High School and Bryn Mawr College School of Nursing. Nancy was married to Anthony W. Stremic who passed in November 2019. Nancy is survived by her daughter, Lynn Johnson of Gainesville, Virginia (Chris) and granddaughters Kelly Johnson of St. Petersburg, Florida and Meghan Johnson of St. Augustine, Florida; Son, David Stremic of Round Hill, Virginia (Maria); Sister, Janet Zimmerman (Bill) and 5 Nieces. Nancy adored her family and loved being a mother to her three children (Son, Mark Stremic, who passed away in 2014) and a grandmother to her two granddaughters. Nancy loved the beach, was a very caring person and will be missed by all.



