Nelson E. Cass, age 95 years, of East Norriton, PA, passed away on Tuesday, March 5, 2019 in Brandywine Senior Living, East Norriton, PA. Born in Newark, NJ, October 29, 1923, he was the son of the late Michael and Theresa Yacavone Casamassina. Mr. Cass grew up in Newark NJ and received his MBA from Rutgers University in the first class to be awarded that degree. He was proud to have used the GI Bill for his education. He went on to a long career with Volkswagen USA and Mazda as a Financial Controller. Mr. Cass was a United States Army veteran of World War II, serving in the Signal Corps in France and Germany. He met his wife Marianna at the end of the war and they married in Germany in 1946. Marianna was a survivor of a Nazi slave labor camp and was working with the American Red Cross at the time they met. Marianna arrived in the US via a “war bride “ship and she and Nelson eventually settled in Bloomfield NJ, where they raised their family. Nelson was devoted to his handicapped son, Michael and they enjoyed wonderful times together. While living in Florida, Michael participated in programs at Horses for the Handicapped and Nelson was an avid volunteer for the organization. He was predeceased by his wife, Marianna Forbath Cass, in 2008, his son, Michael Cass, in 2005 and sister Rose Casamassina in 2011. Surviving are his two daughters and sons-in-law, Linda and John Gehring of Blue Bell, PA and Susan T. and Martin Stess of Raritan Township, NJ; a brother-in--law, Dr. Peter Forbath of Toronto, Canada; four grandchildren, Gregory and his wife Louisa Gehring of Cincinnati, OH, J. Alex Gehring of Blue Bell, PA, David Stess and Andrea Stess, both of New York, NY; and three great-grandchildren: Caroline Collier Gehring, Marianna Grace Gehring, and Samuel Pearson Gehring. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, March 9, 2019 at 11:00 AM in St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church, 105 Summer Road, Three Bridges, NJ under the direction of the Holcombe-Fisher Funeral, 147 Main Street, Flemington, NJ. Interment will be in Gate of Heaven Cemetery, East Hanover, NJ. There will be no calling hours. Donations may be sent to Equine-Assisted Therapies of South Florida, PO Box 273542, Boca Raton Florida 33427-3542. Please visit www.holcombefisher.com for further information, or to send condolences.
Published in The Times Herald on Mar. 7, 2019