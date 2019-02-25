|
|
Nicholas A. Peroni, 94, of Conshohocken, died peacefully surrounded by his family on February 23, 2019. He was the beloved husband of the late Mildred “Millie” (Chiccarine) Peroni. He was a resident of Senior Suites in East Norriton for the past 5 years. Nicholas was born in Minersville, PA on September 26, 1924 to the late Dominic and Ida (Galasso) Peroni. He attended schools in Minersville, and was a graduate of Conshohocken High School class of 1942. The day after his graduation, Nick received his draft letter from the US Army, and honorably served our country in WWII from 1943-46. He was a Corporal and served with Company D 386th Infantry, and received numerous service medals. After his service, he became a proprietor along with his brother of a grocery store called Peroni Brothers in the Connoughtown section of Conshohocken. He later became the owner and operator of the New Britain Inn in Chalfont. He lastly worked for the PA LCB at various state stores in the local area until his retirement. He was a member of the former SS. Cosmas and Damian Church, St. Mary’s Golden Age Club, and the Moose Lodge. In his spare time, Nick was very handy doing home projects, he enjoyed refinishing furniture, playing poker, bingo, and crossword puzzles. Most of all, he cherished time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren, the light of his life. He is survived by 3 daughters Catherine Hyczka & William of Exton, Donna Peroni & Dan Dobratz of Plymouth Meeting, Mary Beth Tammany & John of Plymouth Meeting, 4 grandchildren Lauren Tiede & Ben, Kara Castleberry & Jack, John, Christine Tammany, 4 great-granddaughters, 2 brothers Armando Delmoro of Bridgeport, Sandy Delmoro of East Norriton, and many nieces and nephews. He was pre-deceased by his stepfather Nazareno Delmoro, and 3 siblings Paul Peroni, Bruno Delmoro, Phyllis Godfrey. Relatives and friends are invited to his Viewing from 8:30-10:00 a.m. at the Emil J. Ciavarelli Family Funeral Homes, 516 Fayette St., Conshohocken. The Funeral Mass will be 10:30 a.m. at St. Matthew Church, 219 Fayette St., Conshohocken. Interment in Calvary Cemetery. Memorial donations in Nicholas’ name can be sent to Amvets Department of Pennsylvania Service Foundation, 3-97 Fort Indiantown Gap, Annville, PA 17003. Condolences may be made at www.ciavarellifuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Times Herald on Feb. 26, 2019