Nikolas “Nick” Venetis age 50 of Bensalem PA passed away on Friday 4/12/2019. Born 9/16/1968 to Elias Venetis and Maureen (Gribben) Herninko. Grandson to the late John Gribben. Survived by sister Ana (Venetis) DeSantis, step-father Tom Herninko, nephew Scott Cermanski, grandmother Angela “Judy” (Patrizi) Gribben, and several aunts, uncles, and cousins. Relatives and friends may pay respects on Monday, 4/22/2019 from 9-10:30am at the William A. Moore Funeral Home (Conshohocken) www.moorefuneralhome.net
Published in The Times Herald on Apr. 19, 2019