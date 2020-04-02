|
|
Nils “Nick” Ohlson, Sr. Nils A. Ohlson, Sr., 85, of Hampton, passed away peacefully at his home on Sunday, March 29, 2020. Nils was born on May 3, 1934 in Dayton, OH, the son of the late John Folke and Lillian (Christianson) Ohlson. He is survived by his wife, Elsie Anne (Gillispie) Ohlson, his son, Nils, Jr. and his sister, Mareka Lee. Assistance with arrangements is by the Remick & Gendron Funeral Home-Crematory, Hampton. Due to the current pandemic, services will be held at a future date. Please visit www.RemickGendron to read Nils’ complete obituary and for updates on service date and time.
Published in The Times Herald on Apr. 3, 2020