Noreen D’Amore 86, of Norristown PA, passed away Tuesday November 24, 2020 at St. Mary’s Villa in Lansdale. Noreen was the wife of the late Albert D’Amore, married for 63 years. She is survived by her daughter Deborah D’Amore Kaminski (Dennis) her son David D’Amore (Sheryl) and grandchildren Stefan Kaminski (Cara), Aleksander Kaminski, Lauren D’Amore and Matthew D’Amore. She is also survived by her sister Peggy Ragusa (Peter) and brother Gerald Tammaro (Cindy). Noreen worked as a florist, had a flare for fashion and was an avid reader. She was a sweet, kind, caring and generous person. She was an awesomely fun and loving grandmother. She found joy in simple pleasures, feeding the backyard birds, a good movie and a bowl of ice cream. Every summer she looked forward to a vacation at the beach at the Jersey Shore with her husband kids and grandkids. A memorial Mass will be held for Noreen on Wed. Dec. 16th, 2020 at Epiphany of Our Lord 3050 Walton Rd. Plymouth Meeting PA. Guests will be greeted at 10:00–10:30 Mass will begin at 10:30 (please wear masks and practice social distancing). In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Norristown Garden Club P.O. Box 742, Springhouse PA 19477 - http://norristowngardenclub.org/ngc/