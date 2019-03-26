|
Noreen Anne Rounick (née Garrigan), life long resident of the greater Philadelphia area, died Monday the 25th of March at her home. Noreen was born in 1946 in Norristown, PA. She attended St. Patrick’s elementary and middle school and graduated from Bishop Kendrick High School and Majorie Webster College in Washington, DC. She was a TWA flight attendant for 22 years from 1968-1990. Noreen loved playing games with friends and traveling the world with her husband, Jack. She is survived by her loving husband Jack, her daughter Michelle (Jon), son Rick (Irene), one dog son, 4 grandchildren Allie, Ryan, Melanie, and Carly, 4 granddogs, brother Terry (Lee), nieces Shannon (Shawn) and Taylor, nephew Ryan, brother-in-law Marvin, sister-in-law Judy, and their extended family. All are invited to a viewing Wed. Mar. 27, from 7-9pm at Kirk and Nice Funeral Home, 80 Stenton Ave. Plymouth Meeting, PA 19462. Viewing Thu. Mar. 28 from 10-11am, and a service at 11am, both at the Heritage Chapel next to the funeral home. Entombment to follow. Memorial gifts may be made to the at . KirkandNiceInc.com
Published in The Times Herald on Mar. 27, 2019