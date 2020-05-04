Norma Jean (Pichon) Bortner passed away on Friday, May 1, 2020 at Luther Acres in Lititz, PA. She was 87. Norma was a resident of Lititz, PA and a member of Ephrata Fellowship Bible Church. She loved spending time with her family during holiday gatherings, and traveling with her husband, Dave. She enjoyed baseball and football and was a lifelong Phillies and Eagles fan. She enjoyed music and sang on the praise and worship team at her church. Norma had several pets over the years, and particularly loved cats. In her spare time, Norma enjoyed word search games, bargain hunting at yard sales, and the simple pleasure of a visit from friends and family. Born in Danville, Illinois, she was a daughter of the late Fred and Elva (Lindley) Pichon. Norma is survived by her loving family including her husband, David Bortner; a son, Robert Waldo (Kristine); 5 grandchildren: Kimberly Waldo, Nicholas Waldo, Brandon (Nicole) Waldo, Samantha (Kyle) Toth, & Michelle Fenstermacher (Bill); 3 great grandchildren: Annika Fenstermacher, Noah Toth & Julian Toth; and her sister, Margaret DiMascio. She is preceded in death by a son, Charles R. Waldo, II; her daughter, Barbara Jean Shewchuk; her brother, John “Jack” Pichon; and her first husband, Charles Russell Waldo. A private viewing will be held at the Bacchi Funeral Home & Crematory for the immediate family only on Wednesday, May 6, 2020. Followed by a private graveside service at Valley Forge Memorial Gardens, King of Prussia, PA. Family & friends will be permitted to pay their respects at 12:45pm at the Memorial Gardens. Due to the ongoing pandemic, the Valley Forge Memorial Gardens is only permitting people to pay their respects to the immediate family via drive-by at the cemetery grounds. Attendants will not be permitted to exit their vehicles. We thank you for respecting the cemetery’s precautions and ensuring the safety of the family. Norma’s viewing and service will be live streamed starting at 11AM until the end of the viewing and then again at approximately 12:15 PM for the graveside service and can be viewed by going to her obituary at www.BacchiFH.com and clicking on Live Webcast. Arrangements are by the Bacchi Funeral Home & Crematory, Ltd. Bridgeport, PA. Condolences to the family at www.BacchiFH.com.
Published in The Times Herald from May 4 to May 5, 2020.