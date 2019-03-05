Times Herald Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Goldsteins' Rosenberg's Raphael-Sacks
6410 N Broad St.
Philadelphia, PA 19126
(215) 927-5800
Resources
More Obituaries for Norma Mayron
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Norma Mayron

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Norma Mayron Obituary
Norma Goodman Mayron, 90, passed away comfortably at home surrounded by immediate family. She was the eldest daughter of Herman and Frances Goodman, sister of Sidney Goodman, deceased. Norma is survived by her loving and devoted husband of 68 years, David, her three children, Melanie, Shelly and Gale, and her four grandchildren, Olivia, Miles, Hudson and Jacob. She raised a family in Blue Bell. From Philadelphia, Norma was a graduate of Philadelphia High School for Girls, and Temple University with a degree in Secondary Education. She participated in Modern Dance and was a ping-pong aficionado all through college. Norma taught elementary school in the Philadelphia school system. She was a trailblazer as a small business owner, and a real estate agent for thirty years in Montgomery County. She took great pride in finding the right home for a family. Norma loved architecture, design, fashion, the Jersey Shore, and travel. She was an original, with a great sense of humor. Norma had a gift for collecting wonderful, caring people around her, because she was one as well. She will be immeasurably missed by all who knew her. Donations in her memory can be made to the Jewish National Fund to plant a tree in Israel and Philabundance. A memorial service will be held for Norma in April at Shannondell at Valley Forge. www.goldsteinsfuneral.com Goldsteins’ Rosenberg’s Raphael-Sacks
Published in The Times Herald on Mar. 6, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now