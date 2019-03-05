|
Norma Goodman Mayron, 90, passed away comfortably at home surrounded by immediate family. She was the eldest daughter of Herman and Frances Goodman, sister of Sidney Goodman, deceased. Norma is survived by her loving and devoted husband of 68 years, David, her three children, Melanie, Shelly and Gale, and her four grandchildren, Olivia, Miles, Hudson and Jacob. She raised a family in Blue Bell. From Philadelphia, Norma was a graduate of Philadelphia High School for Girls, and Temple University with a degree in Secondary Education. She participated in Modern Dance and was a ping-pong aficionado all through college. Norma taught elementary school in the Philadelphia school system. She was a trailblazer as a small business owner, and a real estate agent for thirty years in Montgomery County. She took great pride in finding the right home for a family. Norma loved architecture, design, fashion, the Jersey Shore, and travel. She was an original, with a great sense of humor. Norma had a gift for collecting wonderful, caring people around her, because she was one as well. She will be immeasurably missed by all who knew her. Donations in her memory can be made to the Jewish National Fund to plant a tree in Israel and Philabundance. A memorial service will be held for Norma in April at Shannondell at Valley Forge. www.goldsteinsfuneral.com Goldsteins’ Rosenberg’s Raphael-Sacks
Published in The Times Herald on Mar. 6, 2019