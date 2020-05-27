Norman Douglas Girton of Norristown, PA died on April 24, 2020 at his residence. Born on April 6, 1949 to parents Norman and Betty Girton, he went by “Douglas” for most of his life. Douglas attended Central Columbia Elementary School and graduated from Marple Newtown High School, Newtown Square, PA in 1968. He enlisted into the United States Air Force in 1969, completed basic training at Lackland Airforce Base and specialty training as a Data Processing Machine Operator at Shepard Air Force Base. He then served three and a half years at the RAF Base in Bentwaters, United Kingdom. Douglas was honorably discharged in 1972 as a Staff Sergeant (SSgt). Douglas graduated from Penn State, University Park with a B.S. in Computer Science in 1979. After college he was hired by Sperry (now called Unisys) and spent over 25 years on the forefront of technology as an accomplished programmer. He developed cutting-edge messaging, email and document processing apps including a before-its-time program that allowed users to draw diagrams or notes on digital documents. Douglas retired from Unisys in 2006. Douglas was an avid reader and lifelong learner. He enjoyed studying history, science, religion, music, art, architecture, fashion, culture, languages, literature, and philosophy at incredibly deep levels. Never content to just read, Douglas was always learning how to do something new. As an adult, he learned to play the piano, violin, guitar and flute, fly small engine aircraft, swim and the foundations of almost twenty languages. Later in life Douglas became passionate about ballroom dancing. He learned and eventually became an instructor teaching at the Arthur Murray Dance Studio in East Norristown, PA. His love of performing at public dance competitions led him to pursue a career in acting. Under the stage name “Norm Girton”, Douglas landed roles such as Father Laurence in “Romeo and Juliet”, Editor Webb in “Our Town” and Tolstoy in “Fahrenheit 451” at local community theater productions. He also authored a series of original plays. Douglas was always reserved, quiet and kind, but those who knew him, will always remember, and miss his broad smile and sly chuckle. He is survived by two brothers Jeffrey Girton and Jan Girton of Mifflinville, PA and a niece, Joelle Girton Leh of Bloomsburg, PA. Family and friends may send online condolences to jameslhinckleyjrfuneralhome.com. The James L. Hinckley Jr. Funeral Home and Cremation Services Inc., 1024 Market St., Berwick is handling arrangements.
Published in The Times Herald from May 27 to May 28, 2020.