Norman J. Venezia passed away peacefully with his loving wife by his side on August 10, 2020. Born in Norristown on May 18, 1930 he was the beloved son to the late Giuseppe and Maria Venezia (nee Tulone). Norman proudly served his country in the United States Navy during the Korean War. Upon being honorably discharged he went on to marry his best friend and the love of his life Adelaide (nee Costello). Norman was a devoted husband of 66 years, cherished father to Joseph N. Venezia (Carol), Norman F. Venezia (Paula) and the late Kenneth C. Venezia, grandfather to Norman Jr., Ashley, Lindsey and Joseph, and dear friend to many. He will be missed by all who loved him. At a young age Norman took on the family trade as a barber putting his skills to work in the Navy serving as the officers’ barber. He took pride in this expertise throughout his lifetime. Norman dedicated 42 years as a printer for the local Times Herald. In his free time he loved to vacation at Sea Isle City, NJ, have breakfast with his friends at the Keystone Diner, explore at yard sales, and spend time with his family who he loved so much. Through the years Norman was steadfast in his Catholic faith and was a devout parishioner at Holy Saviour Parish. Relatives and friends are invited to Norman’s Life Celebration on Monday August 17, 2020 from 9 am to 9:50 am. There will be a private mass for immediate family only. In lieu of flowers donations can be made in Norman’s memory to American Cancer Society
