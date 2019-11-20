|
|
Olga Ann (Linfante) Shemar passed away peacefully on Monday, November 18, 2019 at the Apple Rehab Clipper in Westerly, RI. She was 91. Mrs. Shemar lived with her daughter in Westerly, RI and was previously a long-time resident of Norristown, PA. She worked at Linfante Luncheonette in Bridgeport, PA and as an Administrative Assistant for various businesses. Olga was a member of St. Paul R.C. Church in E. Norriton, PA. In retirement, she volunteered as part of the Foster Grandparent Program. She enjoyed singing, baking and painting. Born in Bridgeport, PA on September 21, 1928, she was a daughter of the late Nicola and Anna (Campano) Linfante; and wife of the late Andrew Shemar. Surviving is her loving family including a daughter, Annette Delmore and her husband, Vincent, of Westerly, RI; a grandson, Nicolas Bader of Westerly, RI; a sister, Gloria Linfante of Lansdale, PA, and many other loving family members. She was preceded in death by a son, Andrew “Drew” Shemar. Relatives & friends are invited to Olga’s viewing at St. Paul R.C. Church, 2007 New Hope St. in E. Norriton, PA on Monday, November 25, 2019 from 9 to 9:45 am; with Mass starting at 10:00 am. Entombment will be in St. Patrick Cemetery Mausoleum, E. Norriton. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made in Olga’s memory to Adult Day Center of Westerly, RI, 5 Union Street, Westerly, RI 02891. Arrangements are by The Bacchi Funeral Home and Crematory, Ltd., Bridgeport, PA. Condolences to the family at www.bacchifh.com
Published in The Times Herald on Nov. 21, 2019