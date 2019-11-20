Times Herald Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bacchi Funeral Home and Crematory, Ltd. - Bridgeport
805 DeKalb Street Route 202
Bridgeport, PA 19405
(610) 272-1941
Viewing
Monday, Nov. 25, 2019
9:00 AM - 9:45 AM
St. Paul R.C. Church
2007 New Hope St.
E. Norriton, PA
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Nov. 25, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Paul R.C. Church
2007 New Hope St.
E. Norriton, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Olga Shemar
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Olga Ann Shemar


1928 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Olga Ann Shemar Obituary
Olga Ann (Linfante) Shemar passed away peacefully on Monday, November 18, 2019 at the Apple Rehab Clipper in Westerly, RI. She was 91. Mrs. Shemar lived with her daughter in Westerly, RI and was previously a long-time resident of Norristown, PA. She worked at Linfante Luncheonette in Bridgeport, PA and as an Administrative Assistant for various businesses. Olga was a member of St. Paul R.C. Church in E. Norriton, PA. In retirement, she volunteered as part of the Foster Grandparent Program. She enjoyed singing, baking and painting. Born in Bridgeport, PA on September 21, 1928, she was a daughter of the late Nicola and Anna (Campano) Linfante; and wife of the late Andrew Shemar. Surviving is her loving family including a daughter, Annette Delmore and her husband, Vincent, of Westerly, RI; a grandson, Nicolas Bader of Westerly, RI; a sister, Gloria Linfante of Lansdale, PA, and many other loving family members. She was preceded in death by a son, Andrew “Drew” Shemar. Relatives & friends are invited to Olga’s viewing at St. Paul R.C. Church, 2007 New Hope St. in E. Norriton, PA on Monday, November 25, 2019 from 9 to 9:45 am; with Mass starting at 10:00 am. Entombment will be in St. Patrick Cemetery Mausoleum, E. Norriton. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made in Olga’s memory to Adult Day Center of Westerly, RI, 5 Union Street, Westerly, RI 02891. Arrangements are by The Bacchi Funeral Home and Crematory, Ltd., Bridgeport, PA. Condolences to the family at www.bacchifh.com
Published in The Times Herald on Nov. 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Olga's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Bacchi Funeral Home and Crematory, Ltd. - Bridgeport
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -