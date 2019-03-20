|
|
Ozetta M. “Ozzie” McGuckin, 81, of Gilbertsville formerly of Jeffersonville died Sunday, March 17, 2019 at home. Born in Wrightsville, she was the daughter of the late Raymond and Mabel E. Leiphart Young. Ozzie was a nurse at Chestnut Hill Hospital for 40 years. She is survived by her son, Ben McGuckin and his wife Lynn; 6 grandchildren; one great-grandchild and one sister, Lois Speicher. Ozzie’s memorial service will be held Saturday, March 23, 2019 at 11am at The Salvation Army of Pottstown 137 King Street with visitation beginning at 10am. Memorials in Ozzie’s honor may be made to The Salvation Army Lessig-Booth Family Residence 137 King Street, P.O. Box 378, Pottstown, PA 19464. Arrangements are being handled by Wentz Funeral Home, Coatesville (610) 384-0318. To share online condolences please visit www.wentzfuneralhome.com
Published in The Times Herald on Mar. 21, 2019