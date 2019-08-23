|
|
Pamela R. (Vanderlick) Morin, 70, of Hudson, FL, formerly of Linfield, Eagleville, and Audubon, PA., wife of John R. Morin, passed away on Monday, Aug. 19 after a long battle with multiple autoimmune diseases. Born in Holyoke, Mass., she was the daughter of the late Frank and Ruth (Roy) Vanderlick. Pam touched the lives of many people with her smile and generosity. She lived her life with dignity, love, and kindness, and cherished her time with family and friends. She was an active member of the Perkiomen Valley Friends and Neighbors Club and loved to travel and ballroom dance with her husband. Surviving with her husband are daughters Michelle Fox, wife of John, of North Andover, Mass., and Heather Morin and Pete Dixon, of Collegeville; sister Cynthia Zima of Ludlow, Mass.; brother Bruce Vanderlick; and 4 grandchildren. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Wednesday, Aug. 28, 11:30AM at St. Teresa of Calcutta RC Church, 256 Swamp Pike, Schwenksville, PA 19473, with visitation from 9:30AM to 11:00AM at the church. Burial will be private and at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Pamela’s name to Sjögren’s Syndrome Foundation Inc., 10701 Parkridge Blvd., Suite 170, Reston, VA 20191. Catagnus Funeral Home & Cremation Center, Ltd., Royersford is in charge of arrangements. View obituaries or send condolences at www.catagnusfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Times Herald on Aug. 25, 2019