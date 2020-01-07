|
|
Pasquale D. Pergine, Jr. passed away on Sunday, January 5, 2020. He was 89. Mr. Pergine was a retired steel worker and was employed at the former Alan Wood and Lukens Steel Companies. After his retirement, he worked as a clerk for the law firm of Wisler Pearlstine, LLP. Pat was born in Black Horse, Plymouth Township on July 26, 1930 was the son of the late Pasquale and Angeline (Crapanzano) Pergine. He was a veteran of the United States Navy. Pat was a member of Holy Saviour Church, Mt. Carmel Club and Facenda-Whitaker Senior Bowling League where he bowled a perfect 300 at the age of 81. He is survived by his wife Virginia (Iacovelli) Pergine. He was predeceased by his brother Salvatore Pergine. Relatives and friends are invited to attend his funeral mass on Friday, January 10 at 12 noon in Holy Savior Church. Burial will be in St. Patrick’s Cemetery. Friends may call on Friday from 11am to 12 Noon at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Fox Chase Cancer Center 333 Cottman Ave., Phila. PA 19111. Funeral arrangements are in the care of the Volpe funeral home. VolpeFH.com
Published in The Times Herald on Jan. 8, 2020