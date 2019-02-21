|
Pasquale A. “Pat” Storti Jr. passed away suddenly on Tuesday, February 19, 2019 at Lankenau Medical Center in Wynnewood, PA He was 67. Mr. Storti was a resident of Norristown, PA and formerly of Bridgeport, PA. He recently retired after 15 years as an Auto Appraiser for Classic Coachwork in Ambler, PA. Pat was a member of St. Paul’s R.C. Church in E. Norriton, PA. He graduated from Devon Prep High School, Class of 1969, then he received his Bachelors in Business from Villanova University in 1973. Pat was a Basketball Referee for PIAA and a Softball Umpire for most of his life. He coached softball for Plymouth Little League, St. Paul’s and Kennedy Kenrick High School. Pat was very active with the Special Olympics and was an avid Philadelphia sports fan, he particularly loved the Flyers. Pat enjoyed playing golf and bocce. He was a member of the Conshohocken Bocce Club and the Norristown Bocce League. Pat especially loved spending time with his beloved children and grandchildren. Born in Norristown, PA on October 2, 1951, he was the son of the late Stella (Palikowski) and Pasquale A. Storti, Sr. Surviving is his loving family including his wife of 45 years, Rosemary (Hook) Storti, a son, Anthony Storti; 3 daughters, Rebecca Storti, Amy Storti, and Stephanie Storti-Scott; 4 grandchildren, Stella Scott, Saverio and Sienna Ruggiano, and Jackson Deleskiewicz; and a sister, Mary M. (Bruno) Fiorentino. Pat’s viewings will be Sunday night from 6:00 to 8:00 pm, at The Bacchi Funeral Home & Crematory, Ltd., 805 DeKalb St., (RT 202) Bridgeport, PA and also Monday morning from 9:30 to 10:45 am, at St. Philip Neri Church, 437 Ridge Pike, Lafayette Hill, PA with mass following at 11:00 am. Interment in Calvary Cemetery, W. Conshohocken, PA. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Pat’s memory to Conshohocken AMBUCS Special Athletic Programs, Attn: Vince Flocco, P.O. Box 109 Conshohocken, PA 19428. Condolences can be made to the family at www.bacchifh.com
Published in The Times Herald on Feb. 22, 2019