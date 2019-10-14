|
|
Patricia Ann (Shaffer) Courtney went to be with the Lord, her husband, and her son on October 13, 2019 surrounded by family. The daughter of the late Frank and Mary (McGee) Shaffer, Pat was born on March 25, 1928 in King Manor, Pennsylvania. She was 91. Pat attended St. Augustine School and graduated from the former Bridgeport High School, Class of 1946. Pat and Bernard married in 1951. She was a member of St. Joseph’s R.C. Church in Ambler, the Golden Age Club of St. Mary’s Parish and the Fellowship House of Conshohocken. Pat enjoyed spending time with her family especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, playing bingo at the Lyceum Senior Center, playing cards and taking day trips. Pat was lovingly known by her family as Mom Pat and is dearly missed. Pat proudly donated a kidney to her sister, Mary Jane, in 1981. Pat was the beloved wife of the late Bernard Courtney who passed away in 1993 and was predeceased by her son, Lenny in 1984; sister, Mary Jane O’Donnell; brother, James Shaffer; and sister, Helen Shaffer. Pat is survived by her daughters: Mary Mack (late Theodore), Elizabeth (Betsy) Barkmeyer (Richard), Rose Bartasch (William) and Patricia. She is also survived by her sister, Sally Shaffer, 14 grandchildren, 22 great-grandchildren, 1 great-great grandchild and many nieces and nephews. A Catholic Mass will be held at St. Joseph’s Roman Catholic Church, 16 S. Spring Garden Street, Ambler, PA 19002 on Thursday, October 17, 2019 at 10:00 AM. Visitation prior to the service from 9:00 to 10:00 AM at the Church. Interment will take place in St. Augustine Cemetery, King of Prussia, Pa. Friends and family are invited to a memorial luncheon at Pepper’s Restaurant in King of Prussia, Pa immediately after. Memorial contributions may be made in her memory to: Parkhouse Providence Pointe, 1600 Black Rock Road, Royersford, Pa 19468. Arrangements by Moore, Snear & Ruggiero Funeral Home, 610-277-1600, www.msrfh.com
Published in The Times Herald on Oct. 16, 2019