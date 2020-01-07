|
|
Patricia Ann Miamidian (nee Kearney), of Plymouth Meeting, passed away after a sudden illness on January 4 at Einstein Hospital ICU, surrounded by her loving family. She was born in Gloucester City, NJ on May 6, 1941, daughter of John and Gertrude Kearney. She attended St. Mary’s Elementary School in Gloucester (1954), St. Mary of the Angels Academy in Haddonfield (1958), Immaculata College (1961), and University of Pennsylvania Graduate School of Education (1963). As an Immaculata alumna, she served on the Valley Forge chapter and on the board of directors. She taught English and Latin at high schools in NJ and PA, and finally at Mount Saint Joseph Academy in Flourtown, where she took the Latin club to many conventions winning numerous awards. She was devoted to her students making countless recommendations to colleges. She loved vacations in Sea Isle City and traveled to Mozambique for her daughter Eileen’s wedding and loved spending time with her grandchildren. She attended Epiphany of Our Lord Church in Plymouth Meeting where she sang in the choir and served as the Girl Scout leader for many years, taking the troop to camping trips in Quakertown and Oxford, PA. She is survived by her loving husband Leon, a sister Kathleen Walczak,daughters Mary Patricia Miamidian (James McLellan), Eileen Miamidian (Helder Mulhovo), Ann Miamidian, a son John Miamidian and grandchildren Andrew, Julia and Erin McLellan and Akim Mulhovo. Relatives and friends are invited to Patricia’s Life Celebration on Friday Evening January 10, 2020 from 6pm to 8:00pm at the Boyd-Horrox-Givnish Funeral Home, 200 W. Germantown Pike, and Norristown, PA 19401. An additional viewing will take place at Epiphany of Our Lord Church, 3050 Walton Rd, Plymouth Meeting PA 19462, and beginning at 10am followed by her Funeral Mass at 11pm. Interment St. Patrick’s Cemetery. To share your fondest memories of Patricia’s, please visit www.lifecelebration.com, 610-277-7000.
Published in The Times Herald on Jan. 8, 2020