Patricia A. Farley, 64, of Limerick, died on February 18, 2019. She was the beloved wife of George M. Farley; they have been together for nearly 50 years. She was born in Norristown, PA on October 28, 1954 to the late John William and Lena T. (Minisci) Barr. Patricia was a graduate of Plymouth Whitemarsh High School class of 1972. She was employed as a bus driver for Custer’s Bus Service on Pottstown, and formerly worked for Romano’s Bus Service in Plymouth Meeting for 25 years. Patricia enjoyed playing bingo, cooking excellent meals, and spending time with her family, especially her grandson Nicholas. In addition to her husband George, she is survived by her daughter Brandi Desimone and husband Remus of West Norriton, her grandson Nicholas, 2 brothers John Thomas Barr and wife Diane of East Norriton, Kenneth Barr and wife Brenda of Carmichael, CA. Relatives and friends are invited to a Viewing from 11:00 a.m.-1:00 p.m. followed by a Funeral Service at 1:00 p.m. on Sunday, February 24, 2019 at the Emil J. Ciavarelli Family Funeral Homes and Crematory, 516 Fayette St., Conshohocken, PA. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations in Pat’s memory may be made to Alzheimer’s Assoc., Delaware Valley Chapter, 399 Market St., Ste. 102, Philadelphia, PA 19106. Condolences may be made at www.ciavarellifuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Times Herald on Feb. 22, 2019