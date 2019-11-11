|
Patricia A. (Shine) Godshall passed away peacefully on Friday, November 8, 2019, surrounded by her loving family at her home in King of Prussia, PA. She was 86. Mrs. Godshall was a member of Mother of Divine Providence Church in King of Prussia. She was a graduate of Upper Merion Senior High School, where she was a member of the National Honor Society. Patricia enjoyed traveling, gardening, reading, quilting and knitting. Born in Norristown, PA on December 8, 1932, she was a daughter of the late Russell Thomas and Anne Marie (McQuade) Shine; and the wife of the late William F. Godshall, Jr. who died in 2018. Surviving are two sons, William R. Godshall of King of Prussia, PA and Robert M. Godshall and his wife, Michaela, of King of Prussia, PA; a daughter, Anne M. Palumbo of Collegeville, PA; 9 grandchildren: William, Robert, Daniel, Katherine, Rebecca, Jacob, Dana, Michael and Justin; two step-grandsons, Claudio Enz and his wife, Daria and Dominique Enz; a great- step grandson, Hans Aladino Enz; a brother, Thomas M. Shine and his wife, Dianne, of King of Prussia, PA; two nephews, Michael & John and a niece, Kathleen. The family will receive relatives & friends at Mother of Divine Providence Church, 333 Allendale Rd., King of Prussia, PA on Friday, November 15, 2019 from 9 to 9:50 am; with her Funeral Mass starting at 10:00 am. Interment will be in Calvary Cemetery, W. Conshohocken, PA. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Patricia’s memory to Mother of Divine Providence Church, 333 Allendale Rd., King of Prussia, PA 19406. Arrangements are by The Bacchi Funeral Home & Crematory, Ltd., Bridgeport, PA. Condolences to the family at www.bacchifh.com
Published in The Times Herald on Nov. 12, 2019