Moore, Snear & Ruggiero Funeral Home
300 Fayette Street
Conshohocken, PA 19428
(610) 828-0330
Patricia L. Harrington, age 71 years, of West Conshohocken, passed away on Sunday April 7, 2019. Patricia was born in Norristown, PA on Thursday July 10, 1947, daughter of the late George and the late Rhoda ( Herron ) McQuirns. Patricia worked with M. D. I. of West Conshohocken, Pa. Pat was a Huge Philadelphia Eagles Fan, and also enjoyed jig-saw puzzles, crocheting, and playing games with her grandchildren. She is survived by her husband Clyde N. Harrington of West Conshohocken, and their children Donald (& Kim) Harrington of Gilbertsville & Tammy (& Rob) Solorio of Royersford, Also survived by a brother Donald McQuirns of Trooper, her Godson Jimmy DiPhillippo of Pennsauken, NJ and her 6 grandchildren Tyler, Justin, Donnie, Cheyenne, Kyle & Brianna. Along with her parents she was preceded in death by a brother Robert S. McQuirns and a sister Joanie McQuirns. Her Service will be held on Thursday, Apr 11 from 11:00 AM at Moore, Snear & Ruggiero Funeral Home 300 Fayette Street, Conshohocken, Pa. There will be a viewing before the service on Thursday, Apr 11 from 9:00 to 11:00 AM at funeral home. Interment will be private. Arrangements by Moore, Snear & Ruggiero Funeral Home of Conshohocken, 610-828-0330, msrfh.com
Published in The Times Herald on Apr. 9, 2019
