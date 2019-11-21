|
|
Patricia M. Fisher, a long time resident of Audubon, PA, died Wednesday November 20th, surrounded by her loving family. Born to the late William and Margaret Tormollen in Baltimore, MD, she was preceded in death by Maurice her husband of 46 years. Pat held many jobs over the years mostly in the travel industry. Starting as an airline stewardess and eventually settled in as a travel agent. Her love of travel was held both professionally and personally, retiring only earlier this year. Her travels took her all over the world from New Zealand, Hong Kong, Paris, Iceland and Thailand just to name a few. Pat loved her family, good food, champagne and fine jewelry. To her family she was known as Dimples and along with her beautiful smile her laugh could light up the room. Her beautiful life will forever be cherished by her children Douglas (Janet), Maurice (Larisa), Steven (Linda), and Jennifer (Kevin) along with her 8 grandchildren. Time of Visitation 11:00am, Services at noon on Tuesday, November 26, St. James Lutheran 93 Kugler Road Limerick, PA 19468. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to: The Tara Miller Melanoma Center Abramson Cancer Center 3535 Market Street Suite 750 Philadelphia, PA 19104. Online at http://pennmedicine.org/giving/TMMC
Published in The Times Herald on Nov. 22, 2019