Patricia Mary Gerace, 75 of East Norriton passed away peacefully on February 26, 2020, surrounded by her loving family. Born April 1, 1944, in Boston, MA, Patricia was the loving daughter of John and Mary Heaney (nee Smith). She was the loving wife of the late Nicholas Gerace. Patricia was the dear mother of Patrick (Jody), Michael, and Nicholas (Kelli), devoted Mom Mom to Ian, Riley, Kaylee, Madeline, and Nicholas, cherished sister to the late John Heaney and dear friend to many. Patricia graduated Archbishop Prendergast High School in 1962 And later went on to serve as a medical administrator for Cigna. She was an independent, strong willed woman with a kind heart and generous spirit. In her free time she loved to shop and travel the world with her husband by her side. Nothing made her happier than spending time with her family and her cats Alex and Allie. Relatives and friends are invited to Patricia’s Life Celebration on Tuesday, March 3, 2020 from 9:30 AM to 11:30 AM at Boyd-Horrox- Givnish Life Celebration Home of East Norriton, 200 West Germantown Pike. Interment will be private at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, donations in Patricia’s memory can be made to at https://www.cancer.org/ To share a thought or memory of Patricia, please visit www.lifecelebration.com. Family Services entrusted to Boyd-Horrox- Givnish of East Norriton, 610-277- 7000.
Published in The Times Herald on Feb. 29, 2020