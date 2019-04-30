|
Beloved Mother, Grandmother and Friend, Patricia (Brennan) McCarthy passed away peacefully on April 26, 2019 at age 86. Born on October 12, 1932 Patricia was the daughter of Marguerite (Campbell) and Edward Brennan. She resided in Blue Bell with her loving husband Paul McCarthy, until his death in 2017. Patricia and Paul lived in Blue Bell for 56 years where they raised their family Patricia was the loving mother of Bernie McCarthy (Robin), Robert McCarthy, Patrick McCarthy (Theresa), Mary Ann Cowperthwait (Edward), Colleen Quittner (Robert), and Katy Lampmann (Stephen). She was the cherished grandmother and great grandmother of many adoring children. She is survived by her sister, Terry (Brennan) Murray. A graduate of West Catholic, Patricia was born in West Philadelphia and attended Our Lady of Lourdes Parish where she and Paul were married. Throughout her life, Patricia enjoyed a good book on the patio; getting her hands dirty in the rock garden; and monthly lunches with her girlfriends. Patricia was an avid knitter and proudly made beautiful Afghans for all of her children and grandchildren. She shared her love of movie classics with her children who often quoted famous lines to each other. At days’ end, Patricia’s greatest joy was sharing conversation and a cocktail with Paul on the patio. Relatives and friends are invited to Patricia’s Life Celebration at St Helena Church 1489 DeKalb Pike, Blue Bell, PA on Friday May 3, 2019. Visitation begins at 9:30 AM followed by her Funeral Mass at 10:30 AM. Interment will be at St. Patrick Cemetery. Services to the family are entrusted to Boyd-Horrox-Givnish Life Celebration Home of East Norriton. To share your fondest memories of Patricia, please visit www.lifecelebration.com, 610-277-7000.
Published in The Times Herald on May 1, 2019