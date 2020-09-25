Paul C. Vangrossi, age 94, died September 17, 2020. Son of Vincenzo Giovangrossi and Caterina (Brun) Giovangrossi, Paul was raised in South Philadelphia. Survived by his children, Dorcas Anne Vangrossi, Vincent M. Vangrossi (Renay), and Jennifer Vangrossi, Grandchildren, Paul E. Vangrossi (Amanda) and Stephen Carnavil and Great Grandchildren, Layla Vangrossi, Maddison Carnavil and Vincent E. Vangrossi. Paul was predeceased by his beloved wife, Dorcas (Klemmer) Vangrossi who passed suddenly in 1973 and his sister, Annamarie Giovangrossi Rossanese. He served in the United States Army Air Force during World War II and played semi-pro football for the Tasker Bears of Philadelphia in 1946 when they were the Tri-State Conference Champions. Paul attended Franklin & Marshall College on a football scholarship and graduated with a Degree in Accounting where he was later inducted into its Athletic Hall of Fame for his achievements in football. He worked as a Chief Field Auditor for Prudential Insurance until he enrolled at Villanova University School of Law from which he graduated in 1962. Paul was a partner in the law firm of Vangrossi & Recchuiti for 48 years and served as the Solicitor for the Borough of Norristown for many of those years. He was an active member of the Montgomery County Bar Association for over fifty years. Paul was also involved as a member of the LAM Valley Forge Lodge #1776 Sons & Daughters of Italy and the Catholic War Veterans Norristown Post 1182. Funeral services and interment were private.



