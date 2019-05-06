|
Paul J. Cotteta, 86, of Plymouth Meeting, PA, died on Saturday, May 4, 2019 surrounded by his loving family. Born on September 4, 1932 in Norristown, PA, he was the son of the late Samuel and Anna (Ronio) Cotteta. He was also the loving husband of the late MaryJo Cotteta for 53 years. Paul attended Eisenhower School and served in the Army ACR, Brave Rifles 3, Company C, First Battalion. He owned the former Central Truck Sales & Equipment Company in Conshohocken, PA with his late brother, Michael J. Cotteta. Paul also received his real estate license in 1963 and retained an active license through the years. He was a lifelong member of Holy Saviour Church. He enjoyed antique cars, going to truck shows, and gardening. He also enjoyed driving to Morgantown, PA every week, “just to buy a couple dozen eggs” or flowers. Paul is survived by his sisters, Lillian DeAngelis (the late Tony) and Evelyn Felice (Charles); sister-in-law, Elizabeth Cotteta (the late Michael); nieces, Debbie Hoisington (Raymond) and Pamela Felice; nephews, John DeAngelis (Karen), Anthony DeAngelis, Thomas Felice, and David Felice (Meghan); and many great nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, wife, and brother, he is preceded in death by his great nephew, Jordan Hoisington. Relatives and friends are invited to a viewing on Friday, May 10, 2019 from 9:00am to 10:20am at Holy Saviour Church, 407 E. Main Street, Norristown, PA 19401. A funeral Mass will follow at 10:30am. Interment in St. Patrick’s Cemetery, East Norriton, PA. Online condolences may be expressed on www.caramenicofuneralhome.com Funeral arrangements entrusted to Caramenico Funeral Home, Inc. (610) 275-7777
Published in The Times Herald on May 7, 2019