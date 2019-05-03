|
|
Paul W. Hawk, Sr. passed away peacefully on Thursday, May 2, 2019. He was 88. Mr. Hawk was a resident of King of Prussia, PA. Paul was a devoted husband, dedicated father and loving grandfather and great-grandfather. He put the needs of others foremost. His legacy of love, respect and honor is our gift from him and one we will continue to follow. He was a member of Mother of Divine Providence Church in King of Prussia. Paul worked as a salesman for Swift Chemicals for over 40 years. He served his country in the U.S. Army. Born in Hammond, Indiana on January 17, 1931, he was a son of the late Paul J. and Clara (Fox) Hawk. He then moved to the beautiful state of Pennsylvania in 1958. Surviving is his loving family including his wife of 64 years, Ruth A. (Kaprocki) Hawk; 2 sons, Paul (Dorothy) Hawk, Jr. and Dave (Missy) Hawk; 2 daughters, Connie Tiffany and Kathy (Dennis) Angeloni; 12 grandchildren; 6 great-grandchildren; and many other loving family members. The family will receive relatives and friends at Mother of Divine Providence Church, King of Prussia on Wednesday, May 8, 2019 from 9:30 to 10:20 am, with his Funeral Mass at 10:30 am. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery, W. Conshohocken, PA. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Paul’s memory to Mother of Divine Providence Church, 333 Allendale Rd., King of Prussia, PA 19406. Arrangements are by The Bacchi Funeral Home & Crematory, Ltd., Bridgeport, PA. Condolences to the family at www.bacchifh.com
Published in The Times Herald on May 5, 2019