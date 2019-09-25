|
|
Paul J. Bono formerly of Plymouth Meeting passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family on Monday September 23, 2019. Born in Norristown on January 24, 1925, Paul was the dear son to the late Michael and Eleanor (nee Greco). Paul attended Norristown High School. He then proudly served his country in the United States Army during World War II and fought bravely in the Battle of the Bulge. Upon being honorably discharged, Paul joined the family business, which included tending bars at their local establishments the Town Tavern and Oak and Kohn Bar. Retiring from the family business he then became a successful realtor and went on to become a real estate broker owning his own real estate office, Paul J. Bono Real Estate. He retired at 53 years old after which he enjoyed spending his time residing in Florida. In 1954, Paul married the love of his life, Mary (nee Jaslowski). He was a devoted husband, cherished father to Eleanor (Bono) Fierimonte (Carl), Valerie (Bono) Orangers (Dino), and Jacqueline (Bono) Greco (James Console), dear Pop Pop of 6 grandchildren, Alanna (Matt), Dana, Genevieve, Carl, Marisa (Ryan) and Philip and great Pop Pop of 2 great grandchildren, Camryn and Cecilia. Brother-in laws Peter and Paul Jaslowski and sister-in-law, Jennifer Jaslowski. He is also survived by his former son-in-law Kenneth Greco, many nieces and nephews and countless friends. Paul is preceded in death by his siblings Stephen "Steve", Charles "Chap", and Elizabeth "Betty" and brother-in-law Johnny Jay Jaslowski. Relatives and friends are invited to Paul's Life Celebration on Friday September 27, 2019 from 9 am to 9:50 am followed by his Funeral Mass at 10 am at Holy Saviour Parish of Norristown, 407 E. Main Street. Interment to follow at St. Patrick Cemetery. Donations in Paul's memory can be made to Alzheimer's Foundation of America at https://alzfdn.org/support-us/donate/Services to the family are entrusted to Boyd-Horrox-Givnish Life Celebration Home of East Norriton.To share your fondest memories of Paul, please visit www.lifecelebration.com, 610-277-7000.
Published in The Times Herald on Sept. 25, 2019