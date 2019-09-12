|
Paul Jay Smith, 64, of Collegeville, passed away unexpectedly on September 10, 2019. Born in Norristown, he was the beloved husband of Carol (Holland) Smith and son of the late Maurice J. and Mary (Cunningham) Smith.
Paul loved being outside in the woods near his family's cabin in Marshalls Creek, PA, where he also enjoyed hunting and fishing. In addition to his wife, he is survived by his daughter, Holland Smith, of Plymouth; three brothers, Daniel (Jeannine), Tom (the late Andrea), and Jay (Cathy) Smith; and many nieces and nephews.
Relatives and friends are invited to call on Sunday, September 15th from 6pm to 8pm at the Caramenico Funeral Home, 403 E. Main Street, Norristown, PA 19401 and on Monday, September 16th from 10:30am to 11:45am at St. Mary's Catholic Church, 40 Spring Mt. Rd., Schwenksville, PA 19473. Mass will follow on Monday at 12 Noon. Interment in St. Benedicts Cemetery, Conshohocken. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations in Paul's name to the Bob Sinnott Fund - ALS Hope Foundation: https://www.alshf.org/donate-to-bob-sinnott-fund Online condolences may be expressed on www.caramenicofuneralhome.com.
Published in The Times Herald on Sept. 14, 2019