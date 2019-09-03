|
Dr. Paul Louis Russo, Sr., passed away peacefully, surrounded by his family, on August 30, 2019 at the age of 97. Born in Norristown on January 13, 1922, he was the son of the late Vincenzo and Accursia (Marchese) Russo. Dr. Russo served for 51 years caring for his patients as a well known and loved Optometrist in his office on Johnson Hwy in Norristown. He was an avid sports fan and was especially loyal to the Philadelphia Eagles, Phillies and Seventy Sixers. Paul loved life, family and lifelong learning. Among his many interests, he most enjoyed playing tennis, golf and billiards, was an avid photographer of wildlife and people, derived great pleasure from beautiful music and good food and kept up with technological advances, remaining adept on the computer until his final days. Despite his full life and many interests, his family always, always came first. He enjoyed spending time with his son, granddaughter and his many nephews, nieces and friends. He was proud of his Sicilian heritage and his service to the United States in the Air Force during World War II.
Dr. Russo is survived by his devoted son Paul L. Russo, Jr. (Sherri) and his granddaughter Carrie Ann Russo (fiancé- Richard Travers). He is also survived by his 13 Nieces and Nephews.
Paul was predeceased by his brothers, Dr. Joseph Russo (Bessie), Harry Russo (Antoinette), Charles Russo (Margaret), Anthony Russo (Rose), Pasquale Russo, Dr. James (Jake) Russo (Gloria) and his dear sister Mary Russo.
Family and friends are invited to celebrate Dr. Russo's life on Wednesday evening, September 4th at the Boyd-Horrocks-Givnish Funeral home, 200 W. Germantown Pike, Norristown, PA 19401, from 6 till 8PM. Paul's funeral mass will be at 10:00am on Thursday, September 5th at St. Paul's Roman Catholic Church, 2007 New Hope St., Norristown, PA 19401. Interment will be held privately by the family.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be given to the Defenders of Wildlife in Dr. Russo's honor. Their website is www.secure.defenders.org.
