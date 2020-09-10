Paul S. Conboy, Sr., 88, of Plymouth Meeting, died on September 9, 2020 at his home surrounded by his family. He was the beloved husband of the late Filomena R. “Phyllis” (Graziano) Conboy. He was born in Philadelphia, PA on August 3, 1932 to the late Peter and Marie (O’Leary) Conboy. Paul attended Dobbins Vocational Tech School. He served our country in the US Army during the Korean Conflict with rank of Corporal. He received 3 Bronze Service Stars, United Nations Service Medal and the National Defense Service Medal. Paul was employed as a Real Estate Manager for Cushman and Wakefield, and also worked for several other management companies. He was an avid reader, and Philadelphia sports fan, especially of the Eagles, and a member of Epiphany of Our Lord Church. He is survived by his 4 children Paul S. Conboy, Jr. (Victoria) of Horsham, Helene M. Patterson (the late Barry) of Plymouth Meeting, Vincent P. Conboy (Frances) of King of Prussia, Renee M. Saraiva (Joseph) of Lower Pottsgrove, 3 grandsons, 5 granddaughters, 3 great-granddaughters, 2 sisters Sr. Marie Peter, IHM of Immaculata, Jean Quarino of Philadelphia, and many nieces and nephews. He was pre-deceased by siblings Peg Harris, Jerome, Peter and Charles Conboy. Relatives and friends are invited to a Viewing from 9:15-10:15 a.m. followed by the Funeral Mass at 10:30 a.m. on Monday September 14, 2020 at Epiphany of Our Lord Church, 3050 Walton Rd., Plymouth Meeting, PA. Interment will be in Calvary Cemetery. Please wear a face mask and practice social distancing. In lieu of flowers, donations in Paul’s memory can be sent to the Alzheimer’s Association. www.alz.org/delval/donate
. Condolences may be made at www.ciavarellifuneralhomes.com
.