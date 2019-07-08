|
|
Paulette Marie Bednar, age 64, of King of Prussia, passed away peacefully on Friday, July 5 at Einstein Medical Center Montgomery. Born in Norristown, Paulette was the daughter of the late Frank A. Bednar and the late Margaret Hasko Bednar and the loving sister of the late Frank A. Jr. (the late Louise), the late Thomas J. (Peggy), the late Richard J., Sr. (Betty), Maryanne Carfrey (William) of Norristown and Paul M. (Margaret) of Coatesville. Paulette also leaves behind her 4 nieces and 7 nephews. Paulette was a graduate of Upper Merion High School, Class of 1973, a former member of Our Mother of Sorrows Church, and worked for Fleming Foods for over 15 years as a receiving supervisor. While at Fleming Foods, Paulette was also a union steward for the Teamsters. In her spare time, Paulette enjoyed going camping and spending time with her friend James “Jim” Ingham. Relatives and Friends are invited to her Viewing on Friday, July 12, starting at 8:40 a.m., followed by her Funeral Mass at 10:30 a.m. both at Sacred Heart Church, 120 Jefferson St., Swedesburg, Pa., 19405. Interment will be in Valley Forge Memorial Gardens. The family would appreciate memorial donations to Lupus Foundation of America, 2121 K St. N.W., Suite 200 Washington, D.C. 20037 or online, Lupus.org/donate. Arrangements are by The Bernard S. Gutkowski Funeral Home, Keith J. Murphy, F.D., 610-275-6385, www.gutkowskifuneralhome.com
Published in The Times Herald on July 9, 2019