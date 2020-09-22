1/
Pauline Anna Pecharo
Pauline Anna (Salamone) Pecharo of King of Prussia, PA, passed away Monday, September 21, 2020, surrounded by her loving family. She was 88 years old. She is survived by her daughter, Tina Fiorini and her husband, Ed, of East Norriton; Robert, Jr., her son, husband of Judy (McKenna) of Plymouth Mtg; and daughter Trish Deitemyer and her husband Donn, of King of Prussia, and son-in-law Rich Furino; sisters Anne Delaney and her husband Larry, and Betty Fiorani. She is predeceased by her loving husband Robert Pecharo and her parents, Anthony and Mary (Lombardo) Salamone; and brother Ralph Salamone. Pauline graduated from Montgomery Hospital School of Nursing in 1953. She worked as a registered nurse in Montgomery Hospital, then as a visiting nurse for the VNA of Norristown. She finished her professional career in the Health Suite of Upper Merion Area M.S. Pauline’s greatest joy was her grandchildren and their spouses: Giaco Furino and his wife, Blair Wilson; Emma (Furino) Hong; Alessandra (Fiorini) Shayka and her husband, Luke; Elizabeth Furino; Robert Carl Pecharo, III; and John Pecharo. In lieu of flowers and mass cards, memorial contributions can be made to The Upper Merion Area School District Scholarship Fund 435 Crossfield Rd. King of Prussia, PA 19406 Attn: Maria Villagracia Please write Pauline Pecharo Funeral services will be held at a later date. Funeral arrangements are in the care of the Volpe funeral home. VolpeFH.com

Published in The Times Herald from Sep. 22 to Sep. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Volpe Funeral Home
707 W Germantown Pk
Norristown, PA 19403
610-275-2583
