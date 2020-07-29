Peter M. Schumacher, of West Norriton, passed away peacefully on July 21, 2020 surrounded by his family. He was 88 years old. Born March 16, 1932 in Trenton, NJ, he was the son of the late Peter and Pauline (nee Ofenbacher) Schumacher. For 63 years he was the beloved husband of the late Rita (nee Irwin) Schumacher. Pete was a veteran of the US Army and served in the Korean War. He worked at Unisys in Blue Bell, PA for 35 years, retiring in 1996. Pete was a volunteer at Norristown State Hospital. He was also Commander of the Walnut Meadows Veterans Group in Harleysville, PA. Above all things, Pete loved the time he spent with his family. He was always ready for a family gathering, whether it be a party at home, time at the Jersey shore, or especially weekends at their trailer in Ocean View. He was a man of great faith and a devout Catholic. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus. He was a member of Men of Malvern for over 50 years. For more than 20 of those years he was the captain of Malvern’s “Our Lady of Confidence” retreat for persons with disabilities. For his work at Malvern he was awarded the Papal Benemerenti Medal in 2019. Pete will be remembered for being a husband, father, grandfather, and great grandfather. He will also be remembered for being of service to others, particularly those in need. Pete is survived by his six children: Peter G. (Polly), Ann Ecklund (John), Catherine Robbins (Richard), Margie Ortlieb (Dave), Mary Shields (Martin) and Rita DeMichiel (Peter), 16 grandchildren, eight great grandchildren, and his brother-in-law Jim Acton, sister-in-laws Kathleen Maiorino and Sr.Marie Cecilia, O.S.F. In addition to his wife Rita, he was also preceded in death by his two sisters; Mary D’Arcy (the late Ed D’Arcy) and Theresa Acton. Due to COVID concerns, there will be no viewing. A Memorial Mass will be held at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Schwenksville at 11:00 AM on Monday, August 3. Face masks are required in the church. If desired, the Mass will also be offered via live-stream at https://www.facebook.com/SaintMarySchwenksville
. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Malvern Retreat House, 315 S Warren Ave, Malvern, PA 19355. To share your fondest memories of Peter,visit www.lifecelebration.com