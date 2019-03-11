Home

Peter C. “Pete” Vardakas, on March 9, 2019. Beloved Husband of Josephine (nee Marcellina) & Devoted Father of George M. (Tami), Keith J., Doug “Beez” (Maureen), Peter, Catherine Guri, and the late John; loving Pop Pop of Denise, Peter, Shawn, and Alexis; loving Grand Pa of Riley. Relatives & Friends are invited to his Visitation and Funeral Friday 9:30 A.M. until 11:15 A.M. at The Epiphany of our Lord Church 3050 Walton Rd. Plymouth Meeting, PA 19462. Funeral Mass 11:30 A.M. Interment Private. In Lieu of Flowers, Please Consider Contributions in his Memory to Epiphany Church. Arrangements by Grasso Funeral Home - Buddy Dougherty, F.D.
Published in The Times Herald on Mar. 12, 2019
