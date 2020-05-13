Philip C. Neumann
Philip C. Neumann, Jr., 86, of Schwenksville, passed away Monday, May 11, 2020. He was the beloved husband of Judith (Lewendon) Gorrell. Born April 18, 1934 in Milwaukee, WI, he was a son of the late Philip C. and Helen (Lingenfelder) Neumann, Sr. Phil was a graduate of Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute in New York. With his engineering degree he worked at Alcoa Corp in Pittsburgh, PA, Yarway Corp in Blue Bell, PA and Brisk Heat Corp in Columbus, OH. Survivors include three children, Kathi Myers (Lynn) of DuBois, Gary Neumann (Patti) of Roswell, GA, and Patty Tobin (Bernard) of Tampa, FL; two step-children, Andrew Gorrell (Christine) of Harleysville and Alison Janecek (Charles) of Boulder, CO; six grandchildren; four step-grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren. Also, a sister Lola Warren (David) of Williamsburg, VA and a brother, Alfred Neumann (Michelle) of Key West, FL Philip was preceded in death by his first wife, Joan (Goodrich) Neumann, who passed away in 2004. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Contributions in Philip’s name can be made to Peter Becker Community, Attn: David Merrick, 800 Maple Ave, Harleysville, PA. Arrangements by Huff & Lakjer Funeral Home, Lansdale, www.huffandlakjer.com

Published in The Times Herald from May 13 to May 14, 2020.
