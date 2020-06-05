Philip Daniel Ronca, age 63 of Trappe, PA, passed away suddenly on May 30, 2020. He was the beloved husband of Mary (Molly) Ronca (nee Clinton) for over 25 years. Born June 10, 1956, in Norristown, PA, he was the son of Richard A. Ronca and the late Gloria Ronca (nee Constable.) Phil is survived by his wife, Molly, his children: Richard Ronca (Sara), Kevin Ronca (Ivy), Bridget Ronca, Katherine Ronca, and Michael Ronca, his father: Richard Ronca, and his siblings: Marcella Semon (Paul), James R. Ronca (Deborah Baird), Elizabeth O’Connor (James), and many nieces and nephews. Phil was predeceased by his mother Gloria. Graduating from Bishop Kenrick High School, and Widener College with a degree in biology, Phil worked for over 35 years in clinical research, and recently retired from Merck & Co as Vice President of Global Data Management. Phil was a member of St. Eleanor Church, Collegeville. He coached CYO, travel, and intramural soccer, as well as CYO track for St. Eleanor, and was recently named the assistant track coach for Pope John Paul II High School. Phil was the President of Trappe Borough Council, where he served as councilman for many years. Phil loved life! His family was his number one priority. His summers were spent vacationing in Cape Cod, Lake Wallenpaupack, and Ocean City, where he enjoyed boating and assorted water activities. Phil was the ultimate host, and enjoyed bringing family and friends together. For years he created an amazing Haunted Trail, where neighboring families enjoyed getting together for the ultimate scare! Phil was an avid Eagles fan and his attendance at their Superbowl win was a treasured moment for him. Due to circumstances beyond our control, the family requests that you limit your visit to one service, so all can pay their proper respects to the family. Family will receive visitors at Boyd-Horrox-Givnish Funeral Home (200 W. Germantown Pike, Norristown, PA 19401) on Tuesday, June 9, 2020 from 4:30 -7:00PM and Wednesday, June 10, from 10:30AM - 12:30 PM at St. Eleanor Church (647 Locust Street, Collegeville, PA 19426) with Mass following. Burial will be private. *Seating will be limited for Mass with preferential seating for family. The Mass will be livestreamed at https://vimeo.com/425948802 In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the St Eleanor CYO Track Team, St. Eleanor Church, or Pope John Paul II High School Track Team (Royersford).
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Times Herald from Jun. 5 to Jun. 6, 2020.