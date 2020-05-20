Philip “Chip” Fulmer, 64, passed away at his Jeffersonville home surrounded by loved ones on Tuesday May 19th. He is survived by his wife, Pam, three daughters, Christina, Laura, and Brittney, 12 grandchildren, Jordan, Lexi, Zeke, Chloe, Sean, Dredyn, Montana, Cammie, Shay, Mariah, AJ, and Alasia, his mother, Shirley, two brothers, Raymond Jr “Skip” and Keith, two sisters, Beth and Wendy, and all of his beloved nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his father, Earl. Chip was born on May 27, 1955 in Norristown Pennsylvania to the late Raymond Earl Fulmer Sr and Shirley Fulmer-Groomes. He was a 1973 graduate of Methacton High School and Montgomery County Vocational Technical School where he acquired his love of all things masonry. He spent 1975-1978 in the US Army as Sargent Specialist 5 and 1978-1981 in the Reserves. He spent the next 35 years working in the construction and masonry fields and loved the fact that those buildings would stand for ages. In his spare time, he loved gardening, growing vegetables and flowers, and spent many hours “relaxing” with mulch. After a back injury forced him to stop working, he found a love of Texas Hold’em, which included his true passion of socializing with everyone. He was a member of Fairview Village Church of the Nazarene, where he loved helping to set up the annual Christmas extravaganza. He also enjoyed serving on the Board of The Greens of Westover. In lieu of flowers, Chip requested that donations be sent to the Cure JM Foundation (www.curejm.org), supporting his great-niece, Brynn Fulmer.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Times Herald from May 20 to May 21, 2020.