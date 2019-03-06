|
|
Phillip J. Giovinco Sr. passed away on Monday, March 4, 2019. He was 86. Mr. Giovinco of King of Prussia was a retired Mail carrier for the United States Postal Service. Phillip was a devoted father, grandfather and husband, an avid Phillies fan, loved playing cards and enjoyed riding horses. He was a veteran of the Korean War and served in the United States Army. Phillip was born October 22, 1932 and was the son of Gus and Elizabeth (Fragale) Giovinco. Surviving are his loving wife Rosemary (Czapla); two sons, Michael A. (Linda) Giovinco, Jack (Jill) Giovinco. One daughter, Elizabeth (James) Rio. Grandchildren, Michael, Christopher, Melissa, Christina, Michael, Matthew, Holly and John. He was predeceased by his son, Phillip Jr. Relatives and friends are invited to attend his funeral mass on Saturday, March 9 at 10 AM at Sacred Heart Church, Bridgeport. Viewing will be held Friday evening from 6 to 8 PM and Saturday from 8:30 to 9:30 AM at the Volpe funeral home, 707 W. Germantown Pike at Whitehall Rd., East Norriton. Burial will follow in St. Augustine cemetery, King of Prussia. VolpeFh.com
Published in The Times Herald on Mar. 7, 2019