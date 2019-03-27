|
Phyllis A. (Mancini) Maniscalco passed away on Wednesday, March 27, 2019. She was 81. Mrs. Maniscalco formerly of Plymouth Meeting was a member of Holy Saviour church and was past secretary of the senior citizens club . Phyllis was a member of the Red Hat club and the former Holy Saviour mothers club. Phyllis was born in Black Horse, Plymouth Township on November 20, 1937 was the daughter of the late Charles and Nancy (Alba) Mancini. She was married to her husband Philip J. Maniscalco on September 22, 1957 for 61 years. Also surviving her two sons Rick (Theresa), Philip (Nancy) and her daughter Karen (Kevin) O’Toole, One sister Joanne Yaroma. Grandchildren Amber, Amanda, Philip, Austin, Kaitlyn, Ryan and Rachel, Two great grandchildren Eric and Andrew. Predeceased by her brother Robert Mancini. Relatives and friends are invited to attend her funeral mass on Saturday, March 30 at 12 noon in Holy Saviour church, Norristown. Burial St. Patrick’s mausoleum. Family will receive relatives and friends on Saturday March 30 from 9:30 to 11 AM at the Volpe funeral home 707 W. Germantown Pike at Whitehall Rd., East Norriton. [email protected]
Published in The Times Herald on Mar. 28, 2019