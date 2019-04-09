|
R. Hallock “Hal” Williams, MD, passed away with his family by his side on April 7, 2019 at age 89. Born in Ossining NY, Hal was the son of Carola (Bell) and Robert I. Williams. He resided in East Norriton with his beloved wife of 62 years, Janet (Corea) Williams. Hal was the loving father of Marcia Williams (Rachel, her precious dog), Carol MacDonald (Paul) and Ginger Oscapinski (Dennis). He was the cherished grandfather of Michael MacDonald, Cassandra MacDonald Karcher (Sean), Anna MacDonald, Rachel Oscapinski and Krista Oscapinski. He was preceded in death by his brother David Park Williams. Hal attended Oberlin College, then enlisted in the army during the Korean War- and, based in Japan, was a disc jockey for the troops. Hal then attended Columbia University for Pre-Med, married Janet, then moved to Montreal to complete medical school at McGill University. He became a psychiatrist, sharing his kind and gentle manner with his patients. Hal and Janet raised their daughters in East Norriton. He was a member of the PA and Montgomery County Medical Societies. Hal spent many years at Montgomery and Sacred Heart Hospital, had a private practice in Norristown, and retired at the age of 88 from a career (and patients) he was deeply devoted to. He loved to paint with watercolors and was exceptionally talented. Hal was a compassionate man of great faith, an avid reader, enjoyed gardening, and was truly inspired by nature. His huge smile and cherished hugs were most evident when he was spending time with family and friends. Relatives and friends are invited to Hal’s Life Celebration at the Jeffersonville Presbyterian Church, 1921 West Main St., Norristown, PA 19403 on Saturday, April 13th from 9:30 AM followed by his Memorial Service at 11:00 AM. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Jeffersonville Presbyterian Church Memorial Fund at the address above or the SPCA, 19 E. Ridge Pk., Conshohocken, PA 19428. To share a thought or memory of Hal, please visit www.lifecelebration.com. Family Services entrusted to Boyd-Horrox-Givnish of East Norriton, 610-277-7000.
Published in The Times Herald on Apr. 10, 2019