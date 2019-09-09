|
Rachel Wallace, 72, wife of Donald Wallace, passed away Thursday September 05, 2019 in the Abington Memorial Hospital.
She was born January 13, 1947 in Norristown to Daniel Furiello and Catherine (Detwiler) Furiello. A 1965 graduate of Bishop Kenrick High School, she was a devoted member of her church, St. Francis of Assisi, and volunteered for Visitation B.V.M. She was a self employed co-owner of her own cleaning business. She was an avid Eagles fan, and also enjoyed basketball and playing the lottery. Above all else she loved her family.
Rachel leaves behind her husband of 52 years, Donald Wallace of Collegeville, her daughter, Tammy Wallace (Kenny) of Spring City, and son, Donald Wallace, Jr. (Natalie) of Jeffersonville; her sister, Ann Iannella (Joe) of Worcester. In addition, her grandchildren, Kyle, Kara, Katherine, Olivia, Benjamin, and Leah; her niece Charlene Iannella and nephew Dan Iannella. She is predeceased by her grandson, Zachary and her parents, Daniel and Catherine Furiello.
Friends and family are invited to her Funeral Mass to be held at 11:00 AM Friday September 13 in St. Francis Catholic Church, Marshall & Buttonwood Sts., Norristown. Interment will be held immediately following at St. Patricks Cemetery, E. Norriton, PA
Visitation will be from 06:00 PM to 08:00 PM Thursday, September 12 at the R. Strunk Funeral Home, 400 Main Street, Phoenixville, PA. Visitation will also be from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM Friday, September 13 prior to the service at the church.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in her name to; Animal Control ACCT Philly at www. Acctphilly.org; or Society of the Little Flower
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in her name to; Animal Control ACCT Philly at www. Acctphilly.org; or Society of the Little Flower
Published in The Times Herald on Sept. 8, 2019