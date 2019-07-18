Times Herald Obituaries
|
Ralph Joseph Kelley, 82, of Collegeville, passed away Saturday, July 13, 2019. He was the husband of Earlene (Beale) Kelley, father of Debora, Alan, Lisa, and Michele. Relatives and friends are invited to attend his life celebration at 11:00 AM on Friday, August 23, 2019 at Lower Providence Presbyterian Church, 3050 Ridge Pike, Norristown, PA 19403, where friends may greet the family from 9:30-10:45. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in his memory to Camp CaPella (Summer camp for disabled individuals), P.O. Box 552, Holden, ME 04429, or to Lower Providence Presbyterian Church at the address above. Read the full obituary at www.RLWilliamsFuneralHome.com
Published in The Times Herald on July 21, 2019
