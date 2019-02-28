|
|
Ralph W. Sithens, formerly of Conshohocken passed away on Wednesday, February 27, 2019 in Pottstown, PA. He was 82. Born in Harmenville, PA on May 13, 1936. Ralph was a life member of Spring Mill Volunteer Fire Company and a Safety Officer for many years. He was also a life member of Lincoln Volunteer Fire Company and a past Chief. Ralph enjoyed camping, hunting and fishing in Wellsboro, PA. He loved being with his grandkids. Ralph was the son of the late Charles and Grace Sithens (Wells) and the husband of the late Pamela (Bomboy) Sithens. Ralph is survived by his children, Amy J. (Derrick) Eckman, Peter J. (Janelle) Sithens, San Dee Keys, 7 Grandchilren, 5 Great Grandchildren, Brother Charles G. Sithens and Sister Carol A. Smith. He is preceded in death by his son, Ralph W. Sithens Jr. Ralph’s Funeral service will be held on Wednesday March 6, 2019 11:00 AM at Lownes Family Funeral Home 659 Germantown Pk. Lafayette Hill PA, with a viewing from 9:00-11:00 AM. His interment will be held following the service at George Washington Memorial Park, Plymouth Meeting. Lownes Family Funeral Home
Published in The Times Herald on Mar. 1, 2019