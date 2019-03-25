|
|
Raymond J. Perone, Jr. (“Ray-Ray”), 68, of Norristown, passed away unexpectedly on March 21, 2019 at Einstein Montgomery Hospital. Born in Norristown, he was the son of Marie (Picardi) Perone and the late Raymond Perone, Sr. He was also the beloved husband of Leonis (Burger) Perone for 42 years. Ray received his Bachelor’s Degree from Florida State University and attended Temple University for graduate school. He worked as a juvenile probation officer for over 30 years until his retirement. He was a die-hard Eagles, Sixers, and Phillies fan, supported all the local college teams, and loved his beloved Florida State Seminoles. In addition to being an avid sport fan, he loved his daily Dunkin Donuts coffee runs and Saturday morning breakfasts with his friends. Above all, Ray loved nothing more than spending time with his grandkids and watching them play sports. In addition to his wife and mother, he is survived by his son, Raymond Perone, III (Leigh Poust), of Skippack; daughter, Amy Morche (Bill), of Royersford; five grandchildren, Braydon, Colton, Madalyn, Mollie Rae, and Liam; two sisters, Anna Perone and Cheryl Courtney; and many aunts, uncles, niece, nephews, and cousins. Relatives and friends are invited to call on Tuesday, April 2, 2019 from 9:00 AM to 10:20 AM at St. Eleanor Church, 647 Locust Street, Collegeville, PA 19426. Funeral Mass will follow at 10:30 AM. Interment will be private at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, donations are requested to: Lower Perk Longhorns Youth Football Organization, P.O. Box 26721, Collegeville, PA 19426. Online condolences may be expressed on www.caramenicofuneralhome.com Funeral arrangements entrusted to Caramenico Funeral Home, Inc. (610) 275-7777
Published in The Times Herald on Mar. 27, 2019