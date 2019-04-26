|
|
Raymond Zaremski, age 90, of Conshohocken, passed away on Tuesday, April 23, 2019 at Bryn Mawr Hospital.
Ray was born in Batavia, NY on August 20, 1928, a son of the late John Zaremski and late Wanda (Sikorska) Zaremski - Reimer.
Ray was a lifelong resident of Conshohocken and member of St. Matthew's RC Church. He had a long career as a Senior Mechanic at Trane Thermal. Ray also enjoyed woodworking.
He honorably served in the U.S. Army during the Korean Conflict.
He was the beloved husband of the late Lorraine (Kelly) Zaremski.
Survivors include his son, Dennis (& Susan) Zaremski of Upper Pottsgrove; daughter, Judy (& David) Wisniewski of Conshohocken; and son, John (& Jayne) Zaremski of Swedesburg. He is also survived by four grandchildren, Eric (& Victoria Boaz) Zaremski, Amy ( & Matthew) Pinchok, Jason ( & Carly Watson) Zaremski and Dana ( & Cody Kunze) Wisniewski; as well as two great grandchildren, Tyson and Luke Pinchok and many nieces and nephews.
Along with his wife and parents, Ray was preceded in death by his siblings, Helen Tomski, Sophie Morien and Henry Zaremski.
His Funeral Mass will be held on Monday, April 29 at 10:30 AM from St. Matthew's RC Church, 219 Fayette Street, Conshohocken, PA 19428. Relatives and friends are invited to the viewing on Monday morning from 9:30 to 10:15 AM at the Church. Interment will take place in St. Matthew's Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Matthew's Church at the above address.
Arrangements by Moore, Snear & Ruggiero Funeral Home of Conshohocken 610-828-0330 www.msrfh.com
Published in The Times Herald on Apr. 26, 2019