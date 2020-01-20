|
Regina Ann Capaldo, 78, of Norristown, PA, passed away peacefully on January 18th, 2020. She was the beloved wife of the late Joseph D. Capaldo. Regina was born in Conshohocken, PA on March 5th, 1941 to the late Armand and Betty (Mashett) Tammaro. She worked as a nurse for Norristown OB/GYN for over 30 years prior to her retirement. Regina was active with St. Paul's Catholic Church. She enjoyed cooking, baking, and playing the piano. She loved to spend time with her family, especially with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Regina is survived by her six children: Joseph Capaldo (Andrea), Gerald Capaldo (Andrea), Paul Capaldo (Lisa), Andrew Capaldo (Mary Beth), Susan Gervais (fiancé Paul), Michael (Bette Jean); 12 grandchildren: Nicholas, Zachary, Christopher, Stacey, Rocco, Regina, Andrew, and Julianne Capaldo, Danielle and Deanna Gervais, and Christopher and Matthew O'Brien; three great-grandchildren: Addison, Caroline, and Stella Capaldo. She was predeceased by a sister, Lenora A. Lawrence. Relatives and friends are invited to her Funeral Mass on Wednesday, January 22nd, 2020 at 12:00 noon at St. Paul's Catholic Church, 2007 New Hope Street, Norristown, PA 19401. A viewing will be from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 noon at the Church. Interment will be in St. Patrick's Cemetery, Norristown. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The at www.heart.org or 1-800-AHA-USA1. Arrangements made with the Emil J. Ciavarelli Family Funeral Homes and Crematory, Conshohocken and Ambler. www.ciavarellifuneralhomes.com
Published in The Times Herald on Jan. 20, 2020